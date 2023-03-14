Hartlepool's Heugh Gun Battery inviting community to join them for King Charles Coronation party and dog fundraiser
A Hartlepool museum has announced a busy programme of weekend community events for the coming months.
The Heugh Battery Museum, on the Headland, has organised a wide range of activities to pull visitors in.
The first is a Military Vehicle Event on Saturday, April 8, when people are invited to see a wide selection of vehicles between 10am and 4pm.
Then on Saturday, April 22, people are invited to take their faithful four-legged friends to the museum in Moor Terrace for Wuff At The Heugh from 10am to 2pm.
It will be a day dedicated to man’s best friend full of fundraising activities and fun.
On both May 6 and 7, the battery will mark the King’s Coronation by holding a party. All are welcome from 12pm to 4pm and visitors are invited to take a picnic.
More events are planned throughout spring and summer. For more details see the Heugh Battery Museum on Facebook or call (01429) 270746.