The Borough Hall.

Organisers say they have taken the difficult decision not to proceed with all outdoor elements of the festival on from November 26 to 28 due to a severe high wind weather warning.

On the festival’s social media they said: “Our decision to reduce our outdoor program hasn’t been made lightly. We are working behind the scenes to relocate and adapt where possible.

"At present the 'show will go on' just smaller.

"We are monitoring the weather and taking professional advice to ensure we bring a safe event for all involved.”

There will also be community performances from local dance schools in the Borough Hall on Saturday afternoon, selected illumination, street indoor workshops and all fringe events.

Organisers have also reopened orders for their Workshop In A Bag which includes home craft activities for window display.

Sadly, a visit by Santa, donkeys and family friendly rides organised by Hartlepool Carnival has had to be cancelled.

However, children can still meet Father Christmas at the Cosmopolitan Hotel which is opening its beer garden to stalls that previously had huts in the Christmas market in the Town Square.

The stalls open from 4pm on Friday, November 26, and continue until Sunday, November 28.

The pub will also be holding a tombola for Motor Neurone Disease research. All are welcome.

There will also be online streaming and downloadable activities available on the festival website www.wintertidefestival.co.uk

