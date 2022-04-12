Large military vehicles show to roll in at Hartlepool museum and bring history to life this Easter weekend
A Hartlepool museum will step back in time this weekend when it plays host to a large military vehicles show.
The Heugh Battery Museum on the Headland will welcome vehicles of all shapes and sizes from the Armed Forces, along with history re-enactors plus live music and freshly cooked food.
It takes place on Saturday, April 16, at 10am to 4pm, and will raise money towards the running of the museum which tells the story of the Bombardment of Hartlepool in 1914.
Manager Diane Stephens said: “There will be lots of re-enactors with vehicles and equipment to show visitors, as well as a fully working field kitchen. Radio Persicola Band will be playing great tunes to sing along to and have a boogie woogie!
"We are encouraging visitors to dress in World War One or World War Two costume.”
Entry is £5 for adults and £3 for children.
All proceeds from the day will go towards the museum located on Moor Terrace.