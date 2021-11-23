NHS Covid heroes chosen to light up Hartlepool for Christmas in big annual switch-on

Details of the big annual festive lights switch on have been announced by council chiefs.

This year’s ceremony will be held in Church Square on Friday, December 3, with an evening of free festive family entertainment.

Performing the switch on honours will be a selection of the town’s inspirational NHS workers who have been chosen in acknowledgement of all the work they and their colleagues have done during the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hartlepool Christmas lights switch on will once again be held in Church Square. Picture by FRANK REID

One is a nurse from Hart Medical Practice who has delivered more than 2,500 vaccine jabs at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre and in care homes across the borough.

Council leader Councillor Shane Moore said: “It’s an honour to be joined at our Christmas Light Switch-On by some of the town’s most heroic and selfless people who have worked tirelessly through an incredibly difficult year and are continuing to work to deliver the town’s vaccination programme.

"I hope people will join us to celebrate them and their colleagues and see us light up the town in spectacular fashion.”

The event takes place outside Hartlepool Art Gallery from 5pm to 6.45pm.

Crowds enjoying the entertainment at Hartlepool Christmas light switch on in a previous year. Picture by FRANK REID

Following the switch-on at 6.30pm there will be a seven-minute light show choreographed by Daniel Brobbel of Artistic Solutions which will see the art gallery illuminated in a dazzling display.

There will also be performances on stage by local music acts, including the cast of pantomime Cinderella, which is being staged at Hartlepool Borough Hall.

BBC Tees presenter Gary Philipson will hold everything together as compere.

The popular event was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

Visitors this year are encouraged to take a lateral flow test before attending to help prevent the spread of Covid, and to consider wearing a face mask.

The council advises that car parking is available in Church Street, at the Transport Interchange and at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Previous special guests to have switched on the Christmas lights have ranged from celebrities such as Joey Essex and several soap stars to boxing champion Savannah Marshall and courageous young children from the town.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.