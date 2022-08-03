Hundreds of people are expected to line the streets to watch the annual colourful procession of decorated floats and walking participants in their best fancy dress.

The bunting is out and community events have been taking place throughout the week, all leading up to Saturday’s (August 6) grand parade.

Entertainment begins from noon in Town Square with live music from Hartlepool Stage Society and Miss Toni’s Academy.

Hartlepool Carnival parade starts from the Town Square.

America’s wild west will be recreated in a re-enactment in Croft Gardens at 1pm.

Traditional feat of strength and endurance the Nutty Slack Race commences at 3pm.

Sponsored by M Bradley and supported by Groundworks Landscaping, it involves participants hauling a four stone heavy bag of slack from The Cosmopolitan to The Globe pub on Northgate. Entrants can register on the day before 2.45pm.

Judging of the parade fancy dress will take place at 2.30pm in the putting green on High Street. And all floats must be on High Street no later than 2pm.

Members of Hartlepool's Afro-Caribbean community will be bringing a splash of colour and culture to Hartlepool Carnival parade.

Entry forms are not needed to take part in the parade but floats must have public liability insurance for the day.

The parade will move off from Town Square at 4pm and follow a circular route along Northgate and Durham Street.

Look out for Transformers Hartlepool who will be bringing a touch of Afro-Caribbean culture, music and food to the day.

Carnival royalty including this year’s Prince and Princess and King and Queen will ride in horse led carriages provided by Claire from the Globe and Northeast Carriages.

Northeast Carriages are supporting Hartlepool Carnival.

Hartlepool Carnival Committee expressed their thanks to them, Headland Parish Council and Aaron Bowman and the events section of Hartlepool Borough Council for their support.

This year is the 99th year of Hartlepool Carnival. Saturday also marks the last day of Murphy’s Funfair on Town Moor for another year.

A bonus event, the annual Hartlepool Carnival Raft Race, will be held on the Headland in just a few weeks time on Saturday, August 27.

Rafts set sail at 2.45pm and there will be live bands playing outside The Pot House from 1pm until 7pm.