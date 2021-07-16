Pick up a bargain and try to win a prize at Hartlepool Carnival table top sale

People can browse a variety of stalls in a Hartlepool Carnival table top sale.

By Mark Payne
Friday, 16th July 2021, 8:48 am
Updated Friday, 16th July 2021, 8:48 am
The sale is being organised by Hartlepool Carnival Committee.
Tables selling everything from cakes, bric-a-brac and clothes will be at Headland Social Club, in Throston Street, and customers and sellers are welcome.

It takes place on Saturday, July 31, between 11am and 1pm and entry is free.

You could also win a prize on the raffle and tombola and light refreshments will be on sale.

Come along for a browse at the variety of stalls or if you fancy yourself as a seller or stall holder

Tables are £5. To reserve one please contact the carnival via Facebook Messenger or call 07528 001675.

The carnival is returning this summer after being forced to miss last year due to Covid restrictions.

It will run from Thursday, July 29, with the arrival of John Murphy’s Giant Funfair on the Town Moor, until Parade Saturday on August 7.

A variety of community events will run throughout the week.

