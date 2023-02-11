The annual event in aid of Greatham in Bloom takes place on Sunday, February 19, when visitors get to wander through the carpet of snowdrops at the Hospital Hall Gardens.

It is always a popular event with people of all ages who put on their walking shoes to enjoy the sight.

A Greatham In Bloom spokesperson said: “Follow the temporary yellow straw trail through the private wood at Greatham Hospital to see the carpets of snowdrops and learn a little about the history and fables associated with these early heralds of Spring.”

People take a walk through Greatham's snowdrops in last year's walk.

The gardens are opened by the kind permission of the trustees of the Hospital of God which this year is celebrating it’s 750th anniversary.

Newly published booklets on the hospital’s history will be on sale, and the hospital chapel will be open for talks on some of the history of the ancient charity which cares for the elderly.

Visitors are advised the winding route is temporary and uneven so sensible shoes are advised. Unfortunately it is unsuitable for wheelchairs.

The event runs from 1pm to 4.30pm and entry is £2.50. Tickets and refreshment will be on sale at Greatham Community Centre, on Front Street, opposite the gates to the hospital grounds.

Proceeds will support the work of Greatham in Bloom. High winds may mean the wood has to be closed.

