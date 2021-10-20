Revamp your wardrobe at Hartlepool event and prevent unwanted clothes ending up in landfill

Amy Prince is hosting the event at the Corporation Sports and Social Club, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, on Sunday, October 24.

People can take along their unwanted clothes between 11am-3pm and return to browse, try on and shop for new ones from 6pm-9pm.

Amy said: “It’s very good for the environment as it means clothes don’t go just go to waste and end up in landfill.

Corporation Sports & Social Club manager Nancy Pout and Amy Prince (right) are holding a clothes swap event at the club.

"It is also a bit of a social thing. You don’t need to donate clothes to take part.

"You’re welcome just to come browse and buy.”

Donated clothes will be exchanged for tokens at £1 for high street items, £6 for mid range, and £15 for designer.

People can also buy tokens and mix and match towards something new.

Clothes for donation only can also be dropped off at the club in advance.

Parking is free and proceeds will go to Hartlepool Big Town Tidy Up.

