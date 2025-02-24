Lottery players can enjoy free access to a host of venues and attractions on their doorstep in March.

The National Lottery will once again be saying thank you to players for the £30 million they raise for good causes every week with National Lottery Open Week.

Individuals and families can take advantage of free and discounted entry and other special offers at hundreds of National Lottery-funded venues and attractions across the UK.

Locally, anyone with a valid National Lottery ticket, scratch card or Instant Win Game, can enjoy free entry to RSPB Saltholme nature reserve.

Greenbank at Stranton in Hartlepool is holding free tours on Monday, March 17.

And on Monday, March 17, community organisation Hartlepower will be running free tours of the town's historic Greenbank building in Stranton.

Players are invited to learn about the history of the heritage asset and the work of Hartlepower in bringing it back to life.

The tour includes free refreshments, a talk and chance to ask any questions.

To view all venues and offers available, visit www.NationalLotteryOpenWeek.com