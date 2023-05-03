Festivities will take place across the town this weekend which will see King Charles and Queen Camilla crowned in London on Saturday.

To mark the historic occasion, Christchurch, in Church Square, will be illuminated in royal purple, the King’s cypher and union flag on Sunday evening by Hartlepool Borough Council.

The building, which houses Hartlepool Art Gallery, was similarly lit up last year to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Christchurch in Church Square, Hartlepool illuminated for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last year.

On Coronation Day itself, members of The Hartlepool Guild of Bellringers will be ringing the bells at three churches as part of a nationwide Ring for The King event.

At least 19 ringers together with three who are learning to ring bells will ring simultaneously at Stranton Church, St Aidan’s Church, in Oxford Road, and St Oswald’s Church, in Brougham Terrace.

People will be able to hear them chiming from 10am until 10.45am.

Hartlepool’s bellringers range in age from 11 to over 80.

King Charles will be crowned on Saturday, May 6. Photo by DAN KITWOOD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

Andrew Frost, of the guild, said: “Everybody is excited to be taking part in this momentous event.

"For many it will be a once in a lifetime opportunity to ring for a coronation.”

A number of streets will get together to throw a party over the weekend although significantly fewer than seen last year for the Queen’s jubilee.

Mason's Funeral Services Coronation window display.

The Heugh Battery Museum, on the Headland, is inviting people to join them for a giant community street party from noon to 4pm on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.

Entry is free and party goers are invited to bring a picnic. Hartlepool Brass Band will play on Saturday from 1pm.

On Sunday, Nasir Mosque, in Brougham Terrace, is inviting the community to attend its Coronation garden party from 12.30pm onwards.

Mason’s Funeral Service is marking the Coronation with a special window display and celebration tree.

They are inviting people to visit them in Park Road between now and the Coronation to join in the celebrations and pick up a commemorative card.