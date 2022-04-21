Self-care fair coming to Hartlepool in aid of local mental health charities

Rebecca Benson, 42, who runs online store The Coven Cupboard, is putting together Hartlepool’s first self-care fair to help people in the town and raise money for local mental health charities.

The event, which is organised in collaboration with Bar 31, in Navigation Point, will have a range of stalls and a raffle, with head massages, food and drink on offer.

A psychic medium and a Tarot reader will also be there with Plantopia and Hartlepool Holistic Wellbeing Centre attending as well.

Rebecca Benson is organising the event in collaboration with Bar 31.

“We wanted to put on an event that focused on people looking after themselves, having fun, relaxing, finding a hobby or a passion, just trying something that maybe they hadn’t thought about before,” said Rebecca.

"Hopefully it will be a chance for people to have a bit of fun, a bit of a laugh.

"Just a quite a few different things for people to try and to see if they can find a new passion, something to make them laugh and have fun.”

Organisers have said that over half of the tickets have been sold already.

"I really wasn’t sure what to expect. All I knew was that I wanted to do something to give back to all the mind health charities that are out there.

"I wanted to do something for the people of Hartlepool as well. We need to find our passion in life again, we really do.”

The idea for the self-care fair was sparked around six weeks ago as Rebecca was launching The Coven Cupboard.

She said: “I launched it as my way of getting out of a bit of a dark place. It was items and concepts that I enjoy and that promote me to have better mind health.

"I enjoy crafting and making some of things I sell.“

Rebecca. who also works full-time, added: "It’s really took off. Everybody’s really interested.”

The event will take place on Sunday, May 15 ,at Bar 31, from 5pm until 9pm.

Tickets cost £5 and include a free cocktail or mocktail.

To book, contact Bar31 or the Coven Cupboard on Facebook.

