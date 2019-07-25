Fancy a swim to cool off? The North East has loads of locations to visit.

The best outdoor summer swim spots and paddling pools across the North East

The North East offers a host of places ideal for a dip during the summer and some throughout the year if you're brave enough to face the cold.

By Fiona Thompson
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 14:18

Whether it's a splash pool for little ones or somewhere strong swimmers can cool off or put in some lengths, there’s a place for everyone to enjoy the water across our region. We’ve included some further afield in case you fancy an adventure or a big day out, as well as a few you might come across on your holidays north and south. If this piques your interest, then check out outdoorswimmingsociety.com andwildswim.com but always remember to keep yourself safe, with lots of information available via respectthewater.com

1. Riverside Park's Splash Pad, Chester-le-Street

Open seasonally to toddlers to early teens from 10am to 6pm up until Sunday, September 1, it is County Durham's only splash pad.

Photo: Durham County Council

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Water way at Seaton Carew

The water jets were unveiled as part of a £1.3 million revamp of the seafront park by Hartlepool Borough Council in 2018 and replaced a former paddling pool.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Carlisle Park, Morpeth

One of the last remaining paddling pools in the North East, the park also features a play area for children up to 13 and its own toddler-only play area. If the weather is bad, the Riverside Leisure Centre is just a few minutes away.

Photo: Northumberland County Council

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Roker and Seaburn, Sunderland

There are loads of good swimming spots along the North East coast, including at Seaburn, but you can join the Fausto Bathing Club all year round. The main dips are at 9.30am on Sundays and 6.30pm on Thursdays or 6pm during the darker months.

Photo: Fiona Thompson

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4