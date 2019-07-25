The best outdoor summer swim spots and paddling pools across the North East
The North East offers a host of places ideal for a dip during the summer and some throughout the year if you're brave enough to face the cold.
By Fiona Thompson
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 14:18
Whether it's a splash pool for little ones or somewhere strong swimmers can cool off or put in some lengths, there’s a place for everyone to enjoy the water across our region. We’ve included some further afield in case you fancy an adventure or a big day out, as well as a few you might come across on your holidays north and south. If this piques your interest, then check out outdoorswimmingsociety.com andwildswim.com but always remember to keep yourself safe, with lots of information available via respectthewater.com