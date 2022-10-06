The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre.

This year’s presentation by AJ Productions is Jack and the Beanstalk starring Hartlepool’s own Britain’s Got Talent star comedy-impressionist Danny Posthill and audience favourites Ruff Diamond hip-hop dance crew.

Anthony Turner, who played the cowardly lion in this summer’s panto The Wizard of Oz, returns to the stage as baddie Fleshcreep.

Jacqueline Turnbull, producer at AJ Theatrical Productions, said: “This magical show is the perfect family entertainment for little and big kids alike. If you’ve seen one of our five shows in Hartlepool over the past few years you know this isn’t one to miss!”

The show will be on from Tuesday, December 13, to Saturday, December 24, a combination of morning, afternoon and evening performances.

Adult tickets start at £18 and children’s seats from £15.