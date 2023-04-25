News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
40 minutes ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
2 hours ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
4 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
4 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
5 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62

Time running out to take advantage of early bird offer to enter Hartlepool Alice House Hospice's Colour Run

Time is running out for supporters of Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice to sign up for one of the most colourful fundraising events of the year.

By Mark Payne
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 11:34 BST

The hospice’s eighth annual Colour Run takes place on Saturday, July 22, returning to its original venue of Seaton Carew.

People have until this Friday, April 28, to take advantage of the event’s Early Bird offer where entry is up to £15 cheaper.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Participants in the near 5K family fun run are showered with multi-coloured powdered paint along the sea front.

The event is returning to Seaton Carew seafront.The event is returning to Seaton Carew seafront.
The event is returning to Seaton Carew seafront.
Most Popular

    It starts at the Old Coach Park (Sandy Car Park) at 11am and is open to all ages and abilities. Organisers stress it isn’t a race so running is not essential.

    Hospice community fundraiser Janice Forbes said: “This is a great fun event for all the family which we are all looking forward to.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    "I would like to say a huge thanks to our sponsors whose contributions make a huge difference.”

    Read More
    How you can help Alice House Hospice as it faces £750,000 annual shortfall

    Thanks to sponsors Merlin Flex, Specsavers, Higham Discos, Exwold and NETA Training Group, all money raised from the event will go to fund care and support for local hospice patients and their families.

    Local entertainer and DJ Gavin Lancaster, of Higham Discos, will get the party started from 10am.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    And dancers will be performing a warm up with the runners before the start.

    Early bird entry prices are £10 adults, £5 children and £25 for a family of two adults and two children.

    From Saturday, April 29, costs are £15 adults, £10 children and £40 for a family entry.

    Under fives go free.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    To register or find out more, go to www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/colourfunrun or contact Gil on (01429) 855526.

    Related topics:HartlepoolPeopleParticipantsOrganisersSeaton Carew