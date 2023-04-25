The hospice’s eighth annual Colour Run takes place on Saturday, July 22, returning to its original venue of Seaton Carew.

People have until this Friday, April 28, to take advantage of the event’s Early Bird offer where entry is up to £15 cheaper.

Participants in the near 5K family fun run are showered with multi-coloured powdered paint along the sea front.

The event is returning to Seaton Carew seafront.

It starts at the Old Coach Park (Sandy Car Park) at 11am and is open to all ages and abilities. Organisers stress it isn’t a race so running is not essential.

Hospice community fundraiser Janice Forbes said: “This is a great fun event for all the family which we are all looking forward to.

"I would like to say a huge thanks to our sponsors whose contributions make a huge difference.”

Thanks to sponsors Merlin Flex, Specsavers, Higham Discos, Exwold and NETA Training Group, all money raised from the event will go to fund care and support for local hospice patients and their families.

Local entertainer and DJ Gavin Lancaster, of Higham Discos, will get the party started from 10am.

And dancers will be performing a warm up with the runners before the start.

Early bird entry prices are £10 adults, £5 children and £25 for a family of two adults and two children.

From Saturday, April 29, costs are £15 adults, £10 children and £40 for a family entry.

Under fives go free.

