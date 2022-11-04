The night sky at Seaton Carew is due to be lit up with a dazzling display complete with entertainment for all the family.

It is the first time the free event will have been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Councillor Bob Buchan, chair of the council’s adult and community-based services committee, said: “Our fireworks spectacular is one of Hartlepool’s biggest and most popular events and we’re delighted to bring it back following the pandemic.

“As well as the fireworks, we’ve lined up lots of great entertainment for all the family, so come and join us for what’s sure to be a fantastic evening.”

Here are all the details you need to know.

Where and when is it on?

The public display will take place on Friday, November 4, at the Clock Tower on the seafront.

The fireworks will be launched from an extended area along the beach stretching from the bus station to the children’s play area, giving the audience a much larger area to view the display from.

People are encouraged to spread themselves right along the prom. For safety reasons there will be no access to the beach.

What time does it start and end?

The event gets underway from 4.30pm with entertainment on the main stage until 6.30pm.

The fireworks will start at 6.40pm with a countdown led by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Brian Cowie.

The whole event ends at 7pm.

What else is on as part of the display?

Entertainment on the main stage will be hosted by BBC Tees presenter Amy Oakden. The line-up includes Hartlepool singer Faye Aspinall, dancers from Miss Toni’s Academy and music from local duo Pek and Wanley.

The cast of Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre’s upcoming Christmas pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk will put in an appearance.

There will also be a children’s fairground.

Where to park

With the fireworks due to be visible along the wider seafront, the council is encouraging visitors to use the 62-space Hartlepool Bay car park near Newburn Bridge; the Rocket House car park which has 80 spaces, and the Seaview ‘Sandy’ car park just south of the Clock Tower which has 650 spaces.

Parking in the above car parks will be free from 4pm and disabled parking is available in all three.

People can also park on Coronation Drive between Warrior Drive and the steelworks bridge access road. Parking restrictions will be suspended on the northbound side of the road only from mid-afternoon.

The council says parking will not be permitted on De Havilland Way and in the wider Dunes housing estate.

Traffic management staff will be present on roads near to the event to provide advice and guidance.

The council advises if the immediate area becomes heavily congested then roads may be closed at the Power Station roundabout, Golden Flatts roundabout and Newburn Bridge.

Other travel details

The Front at Seaton Carew between the Station Lane and Elizabeth Way junctions will be closed to traffic from 6.15pm to 7.30pm.

Given the popularity of the event, people are being encouraged to walk to it if possible, or use public transport.