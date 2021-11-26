Where you and your children can see Santa and his elves on Hartlepool tour this year

Hartlepool Round Table is holding its popular Santa Tour again after last year’s break due to Covid.

It all takes place on the weekend of Saturday, December 4, and Sunday, December 5.

Organisers have made some change to the event by holding it on a weekend and starting at an earlier time to make it more convenient for families.

Santa and his elves will be touring Hartlepool again this year.

James Black, Hartlepool Round Table's charities and media officer, said: “Feedback from previous years was children were having to stay up late especially on a school night.

"We thought by bringing it all together in one weekend people were more likely to attend either during the day or early evening.”

Together with his elves he will ride through most of the town on his sleigh giving out sweets and stopping off at various points to meet and greet youngsters.

James added: “Our other events are about raising money for charity. This is really about giving back to the local community in Hartlepool and I think it’s something we absolutely need following a year of Covid and lockdown.”

Santa speaking to children on his last tour of Hartlepool before the pandemic.

Santa will set off on Saturday, December 4, from Hornby Park at Seaton Carew at 3pm and the route will include Owton Manor, Rift House, Foggy Furze, Belle Vue, central Hartlepool, and ending at Powlett Road in Dyke House.

On Sunday, it begins from West Hartlepool Rugby Club on Catcote Road at 3pm and the route will take in areas including Elwick Road, St Paul’s Road, Murray Street, Throston, West View, Clavering, Bishop Cuthbert, Hart Station and the Headland finishing outside The Borough Hall at approximately 7.30pm.

Children writing to Santa are reminded to include their full name and address to be sure to receive a reply.

His elves will also be collecting any donations of money people may wish to give for local causes supported by Hartlepool Round Table.

People can see the full map at www.hartlepoolroundtable.co.uk. And to prevent everyone getting cold while waiting people are urged to keep an eye on the live Santa Tracker which will go live online just before the start of each day’s tour.

