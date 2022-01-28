Yellow weather warning prompts change of date for Hartlepool maritime market event
A monthly market has changed the date of its event this weekend because of strong winds that are forecast.
Hartlepool Maritime Market had been due to be held on Saturday, January 29.
Organisers Events2gogo have moved it to Sunday, January 30, as yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued by The Met Office.
Gusts with speeds of over 50mph are forecast for Saturday.
Market organisers said: “Outdoor trading would be dangerous and we won’t ever risk the safety of the general public.
“We’ve managed to organise with our wonderful traders a day switch to the Sunday. With the event being a monthly market we have lots of visitors and tradespeople really wanting to visit this weekend, so see you all there.”
The market takes place at the National Museum of the Royal Navy on Marina Way, at 10am-3pm.
It sells things including fresh produce, hot food, handmade goods, gifts and more.