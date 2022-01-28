Yellow weather warning prompts change of date for Hartlepool maritime market event

Hartlepool Maritime Market had been due to be held on Saturday, January 29.

Organisers Events2gogo have moved it to Sunday, January 30, as yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued by The Met Office.

Gusts with speeds of over 50mph are forecast for Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Maritime Market takes place at the national Museum of the Royal Navy, Hartlepool.

Market organisers said: “Outdoor trading would be dangerous and we won’t ever risk the safety of the general public.

“We’ve managed to organise with our wonderful traders a day switch to the Sunday. With the event being a monthly market we have lots of visitors and tradespeople really wanting to visit this weekend, so see you all there.”

The market takes place at the National Museum of the Royal Navy on Marina Way, at 10am-3pm.

It sells things including fresh produce, hot food, handmade goods, gifts and more.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.