Youngsters dig up buried prizes in annual Hartlepool Carnival family treasure dig
Children hunted for buried treasure and went home richer after taking part in a fun event for Hartlepool Carnival.
Youngsters headed to the Headland’s Fish Sands armed with their buckets and spades for the carnival’s annual Family Treasure Dig.
Sand was soon piled up as they looked for £70 worth of hidden prizes.
It was one of a number of children’s events organised by volunteers on the Hartlepool Carnival Committee and supported by local businesses.
Organisers were pleased with how many children took part after earlier showers.
Carnival committee member Kevin Jones said: “With the weather we thought it might affect the turnout but there was a lot of young kids there.
“We had £70 in little plastic ice cubes hidden in the sand and the children dug them up.”
Purple coloured ones were worth £5, green were £2 and blue worth £1.
“There still a couple of purple ones unaccounted for,” added Kevin.
“We are getting more local people and businesses donating prize money for the different events which is really good.”
The treasure dig was sponsored by Julie Bone catering.
It is back to the Fish Sands again on Tuesday, August 6, for the annual Sand Castle Design competition, at 11.30am.
The sponsored by Keith Gray Roofing Services, event is free to enter and cash prizes of £15, £10 and £5 will be awarded to winners in two different age sections of four to eight and nine to 13.
There are events taking place every day this week in the run up to carnival day on Saturday, August 10.