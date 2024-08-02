Hartlepool Carnival royalty have been crowned as a programme of community events gets underway.

Jack Lupton and Esmae Clements were selected to be this year’s Carnival Prince and Princess in a fun contest hosted by The Cosmopolitan on the Headland on Friday.

The event, which attracted a number of entries, was supported by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Carole Thompson.

The carnival is on now until Saturday, August 10, and includes the large Murphy’s Funfair on the Town Moor.

Carnival Prince and Princess finalists presented with their certificates by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Carole Thompson in The Cosmopolitan. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

A dazzling fireworks display takes place at the Elephant Rock area on Friday (August 2) night.

A series of children’s events are scheduled for next week.

They are a sand sculpture competition on Monday, August 5, on the Fish Sands from 11am.

On Tuesday, August 6, children can dig for prizes on the sands in a Treasure Dig Competition from 11am.

Then on Wednesday, August 7, the Headland Social Club hosts the Children’s Talent Competition from 1pm.