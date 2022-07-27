Murphy's Funfair will be on Town Moor on the Headland from July 28 to August 6 for Hartlepool Carnival. Picture Bernadette Malcolmson.

Murphy’s Funfair will once again bring more than 100 rides and attractions of all sizes to the Town Moor for the carnival.

It will be officially opened at 1pm on Thursday, July 28, by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brian Cowie, on the waltzer.

The fair will stay until the last day of the carnival on Saturday, August 6, when the annual grand parade is held on the Headland.

Entry to the fairground is free and it will be open daily between 2pm and 10pm.

It includes rides for everyone from tiny tots to older thrill seekers including the 135ft high Vertigo.

Various community events and competitions organised by volunteers on Hartlepool Carnival Committee will also be held in the week running up to parade day.

They include a table top sale at Headland Social Club on Saturday at 11am, a children’s sandcastle design contest on Monday, August 1, at 11.30am on the Fish Sands, a treasure dig on Tuesday, August 2, at 11.30am, children’s talent contest at Headland Social Club, on Wednesday, August 3, at 1pm and a carnival prince and princess contest at The Cosmopolitan at 1pm on Thursday, August 4.

Friday will see the judging of the best dressed garden, house and business from 1pm onwards.

This year marks the 99th anniversary of Hartlepool Carnival.