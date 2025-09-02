Wednesday season 2: who is in the cast of part 2? Full list of Netflix actors

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 13:14 BST

Wednesday is back with season 2 part 2 - but who is in the cast of Netflix show? 👀💜

The wait is almost over and the second season of Wednesday is nearly complete. The remaining episodes are set to creepy crawl onto Netflix in just a few hours.

Jenna Ortega will once again lead the cast, but there will be some new faces for part two. Including one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now!

Fans have been left on tenterhooks for weeks after the dramatic end to the first part of the second season. Recap all you need to remember from the first season as well here.

Netflix will release the four remaining episodes today (September 3). The exact time has been confirmed here.

But who can you expect to see in the final episodes of season two? Here’s all you need to know.

Back for the second season - and a new semester at Nevermore Academy - is series star Jenna Ortega. She plays Wednesday Addams. You may have also seen her in You also on Netflix.

1. Jenna Ortega - Wednesday Addams

Back for the second season - and a new semester at Nevermore Academy - is series star Jenna Ortega. She plays Wednesday Addams. You may have also seen her in You also on Netflix. | Netflix Photo: Netflix

Wednesday's younger brother Pugsley will be around much more in season two. Not only is he taller than before, he has electric powers. Isaac Ordonez plays Pugsley.

2. Isaac Ordonez - Pugsley Addams

Wednesday's younger brother Pugsley will be around much more in season two. Not only is he taller than before, he has electric powers. Isaac Ordonez plays Pugsley. | Netflix Photo: Netflix

Thing is back for season two of Wednesday. The hand is played by Romanian magician Victor Dobantu.

3. Victor Dorobantu - Thing

Thing is back for season two of Wednesday. The hand is played by Romanian magician Victor Dorobantu. | Netflix Photo: Netflix

Luis Guzmán returns once again as the patriarch of the Addams family - Gomez. He was in the Netflix film Havoc earlier this year as well.

4. Luis Guzmán - Gomez Addams

Luis Guzmán returns once again as the patriarch of the Addams family - Gomez. He was in the Netflix film Havoc earlier this year as well. | Netflix Photo: Netflix

