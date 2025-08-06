A new semester has begun at Wednesday and there will be quite a lot of new faces. The highly anticipated second season of the Netflix hit is finally here.

The first four episodes arrive nearly three years after the show became a blockbuster hit on the streaming service. Wednesday’s second season will continue in just shy of a month on September 4.

One of the stars of season one will not be back for series two - find out why . Remind yourself of the key plot points from the first set of episodes, before you start watching Wednesday’s latest episode.

But who are the actors returning for season two - and who are the new faces? Here’s all you need to know.

1 . Jenna Ortega - Wednesday Addams Back for the second season - and a new semester at Nevermore Academy - is series star Jenna Ortega. She plays Wednesday Addams. You may have also seen her in You also on Netflix. | Netflix Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2 . Isaac Ordonez - Pugsley Addams Wednesday's younger brother Pugsley will be around much more in season two. Not only is he taller than before, he has electric powers. Isaac Ordonez plays Pugsley. | Netflix Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3 . Victor Dorobantu - Thing Thing is back for season two of Wednesday. The hand is played by Romanian magician Victor Dorobantu. | Netflix Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4 . Luis Guzmán - Gomez Addams Luis Guzmán returns once again as the patriarch of the Addams family - Gomez. He was in the Netflix film Havoc earlier this year as well. | Netflix Photo: Netflix Photo Sales