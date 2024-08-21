Hartlepool band Marketplace set to follow up BBC Radio 1 success with new next single Edroom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool band Marketplace release new single Edroom on Friday, August 30.

Recorded with Chad Rodgers in Newcastle, the track is the second single from debut EP Marketplace Have Made An EP!.

The track is a fun take on modern day romance and further solidifies their position as one of the most exciting emerging artists in the North East right now.

!Edroom started as a misspelled demo with a vague direction of a summery pop song and came together as a collaborative effort,” explains songwriter Evie Rhodes.

Hartlepool band Marketplace.

“We were playing about with dual perspectives in the song and lyrically we were inspired by watching the 2022 season of Love Island, watching these airheads chase each other around like dogs in heat and it ended up as a kind of light-hearted, a bit tongue-in-cheek take on relationships that aren’t that serious.”

Drawing influences from a wide range of artists including Alvvays, Declan McKenna, Pulp and Talking Heads, the band, made up of Evie Rhodes (vocals/guitar), Joel O’Beirne (vocals/bass), Jack Purcell (guitar), Matthew Short (synth/vocals) and Ross Dixon (drums), bring their own individual tastes to create the signature Marketplace sound.

Previous releases have seen the band soar to new heights, achieving radio plays by Jess Iszatt on BBC Radio 1’s Introducing show as well as being named Ones to Watch by BBC Introducing in the North East and receiving Track of the Week on three separate occasions.

With widespread backing already from tastemakers, support slots with Alfie Templeman, Swim Deep, and Abbie Ozard as well as selling out gigs in Manchester, Leeds and their hometown of Hartlepool, Marketplace are certainly ready to make their mark.

The band have had widespread success following the release of most recent single Fruit.

The track was played on BBC Radio 1 and achieved more than 15,000 streams in its first month on streaming services.