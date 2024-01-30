Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is 10 years since she left her teaching job at a local school in Hartlepool, firstly opening her own Cafe-Bar, Stephanie’s, in Church Street, hosting live comedy nights and other special events.

With a passion for making others smile and laugh, Aird decided to continue to create her laugh-out-loud comedy videos about her life, losing weight, sardines, coffee shops, her partner Ian.

Her videos have been viewing over 60 million times and she has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers around the world.

Hartlepool comedian Stephanie Aird.

Discussing some of her highlights over the decade, Stephanie, says: “One of my many highlights is definitely selling out tickets of up-to 350, bloody brilliant, I love it.

"Also opening my own cafe-bar of which I’m now opening and enjoying more regularly now after covid.”

Aird has appeared on various television shows, including Judge Rinder on ITV, Take A Hike on BBC Two and The Sunshine Scammer also for the BBC.

“I loved Judge Rinder with the two Nikkis because we had a right laugh on the trip.

Comedian Stephanie Aird performs.

“I met some wonderful people and visited some beautiful places on Take a Hike. And I loved acting on the documentary. Got my teeth right into it even though it was a tiny part.”

Aird has sold out gigs across the UK, from the North East, headlining Cumbria Pride, to performing at Vamos Festival in Perth.

“To be honest though I have been fortunate enough to always have a warm, welcoming wonderful crowd, well 99% of the time.

“Widnes was the friendliest place I’ve ever been and so many people recognised me and spoke to me, It was marvellous.”

Stephanie also has advice for creators and those currently facing online hate for doing what they love.

“Take their words and use for comic or lyrical effect, don’t take their words to your heart.”

So, what is next for Airdy?

“I’m happy and excited to continue what I’ve been doing.

" I really would like to be involved in festivals as a singer as well as a comedian. I'd like to continue to fly the flag for Hartlepool for sure”.

“I still have lots I’d like to tick off of my bucket list, at a huge venue.

"I’d love to headline my own show and or be a support act for a big name comedian or band/singer.”

“I’d love to do more collaborations with comedians and separately singers/bands.

This year, Stephanie will continue to tour around the UK, with dates already booked for Blackpool, Blackburn, Leeds and Carlisle with local shows at her Cafe-Bar on Church Street, Hartlepool.