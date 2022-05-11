Hartlepool comedian Stephanie Aird launches jewellery and pottery brand

The brand is called Phannie Potter – Phannie is taken from her first name Stephanie - and includes rings, necklaces and dishes.

Stephanie, who has amassed over 600,000 followers on Facebook, has said she has created some “special pieces” and there’s “something for everyone” in the collection.

Stephanie said: “I Bring To You, my very own pottery and jewellery brand - Phannie Potter.

Stephanie Aird has launched her jewellery and pottery brand.

"I have been busy in my farm house creating some lovely, unique and special pieces which I hope you will all enjoy. From rings, to necklaces, to unique dishes. There’s something for everyone”.

Social media sensation Aird, who took part in BBC Two’s ‘Take A Hike’ in an episode which aired last September, is also continuing her comedy tour with an upcoming date at Roseworth Social Club in Norton, Stockton, on Friday, May 2022.

The LIVE LOLs show kicked off in Hull on Friday, April 22 and included dates in Newcastle, Liverpool, Carlisle and Leeds.

Back in February, Aird took to Facebook to warn fans after scammers tried to sell fans fake tickets for her comedy shows across the UK.

Some of the pieces in the range.

In a video shared at the time, she said: “I bring to you a warning. People have been putting in the comment section of my videos that they have tickets for sale for my show, and they are fake. Please don’t buy from them. Do not buy any tickets apart from my official provider WeGotTickets”

Tickets for the Stockton show can be purchased at www.WeGotTickets.com/StephaniesShow.