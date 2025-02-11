The Government as announced a National Covid-19 Day or Reflection, and Sunderland Minster is proudly representing the North East region on March 8 between 12 noon and 3pm.

The Government Department of Culture, Media and Sport have announced the National Covid-19 Day of Reflection this March, five years after the first lockdown of the pandemic.

Sunderland Minster is hosting an event to commemorate the day on Saturday, March 8 starting at 12 noon. There will be memorialisation activities, including pebble painting, heat dedication, found poetry. The day will culminate in a ceremony led by Sunderland Inter Faith Forum, in which Sunderland's Mayor will be speaking.

Please ask your local councillors and MPs to attend to represent you, as they should have already been informed by DCMS.

If you have any questions, or would like a photo of a lost loved one displayed at the event, please email [email protected]