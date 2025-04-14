Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motoring enthusiasts are in for a treat as the inaugural Hartlepool Motor Show launches later this year.

The event, hosted at Hartlepool Rugby Club, at Mayfield Park, on Sunday, July 27, is organised in partnership with Callum Atkinson, of Elite Care Sourcing, and will feature an impressive line up of vehicles with people of all ages welcome and refreshments available from the club house.

It is set to be a spectacular showcase of classic, custom, and performance vehicles, offering visitors a unique opportunity to admire stunning cars and connect with fellow motoring enthusiasts.

Whether you are a dedicated petrolhead or simply looking for a fun-filled family day out, the event offers something for everyone.

Gil Parker, Alice House Hospice fundraiser, and Callum Atkinson, from Elite Car Sourcing, promote the new Hartlepool Motor Show.

With a maximum of 500 spectator tickets available and 100 plots for exhibitors, early booking is recommended by organisers.

Spectator tickets are priced at just £5 for ages 13+, with free entry for under-12s.

Carers for disabled attendees can also attend free of charge, with donations welcomed.

Exhibitor plots are available for £10 per vehicle, with a maximum of 100 spaces, ensuring a premium showcase of cars.

Greg Hildreth, business and communications senior manager at Alice House Hospice, said: “We are excited to be working with Callum Atkinson and it was his idea to bring this fantastic event to Hartlepool.

"The motor show gives a wonderful opportunity to bring the region’s motoring community together while raising much-needed funds to support patients and families in our care.

“If anyone reading this has a car they are particularly proud of, especially if it is something unusual, we would love to hear from you.

Thanks go to Callum and to Hartlepool Rugby Club for supporting this event.”

For more information and for both exhibitors and spectators to book, go to: https://www.ticketebo.co.uk/alice-house-hospice/hartlepool-motor-show