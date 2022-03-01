Seaton Carew Bus Station and Clock Tower turned blue and yellow on Tuesday, March 1, in support of the people of Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of its Eastern European neighbour.

The lights will be on between 6pm and 9pm.

Councillor Shane Moore, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said beforehand: “I know many people across the borough are deeply concerned about what is happening in Ukraine and – as a mark of support – we will be illuminating Seaton Carew Bus Station and Clock Tower in blue and yellow.

The Clock Tower at Seaton Carew lit up in solidarity for Ukraine. Picture by FRANK REID

“It’s a small gesture of solidarity, but we hope the lights shine a ray of hope for the safety of all and a swift end to this terrible situation."

The conflict entered its sixth day on Tuesday after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, February 24.

Missile strikes have been launched on Ukrainian cities with dozens killed and hundreds wounded after a series of rocket strikes on the country’s second largest city, Kharkiv.

Denise McGuckin, Hartlepool Borough Council’s managing director, added: “Watching events unfold in Ukraine makes us feel completely helpless and heartbroken.

Another view of Tuesday evening's colourful show of support for Ukraine. Picture by FRANK REID

“We may not be able to help, but we can show our support for the Ukrainian people and send a message of solidarity.”

An appeal has been launched to support the people of Ukraine after a plea for donations of everything from medicines to blankets.

People are being urged to bring along essential items to the company, which is based at the Hartlepower Energy Hub, in Stranton, between 10am and 5pm.

Nationally, Government Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has urged Britons not to travel to Ukraine to join the fighting and to instead help in other ways such as donating money through the Ukrainian embassy to be spent on weaponry and aid or to volunteer with organisations helping refugees.

