Water bills are set to rise by an average annual increase of £123 (26%) from April 1

Some will be hit even harder, with Southern Water bills up 47%, and others rising by over 30%

Inflation, infrastructure upgrades, and rising costs are behind the hikes

But sewage spills still occur while dividends are paid out to shareholders

From April 1, households in England and Wales will face an average annual water bill increase of £123 - or 26% - according to final figures.

The rise, confirmed by Water UK, will push the typical water and wastewater bill from £480 to £603 for the upcoming year. This translates to an additional £10 per month, bringing the average monthly bill from £40 to £50.

But millions of households will experience even higher increases, as factors like whether a customer has a meter and their water usage will cause the bill changes to vary significantly based on individual circumstances and location.

So just where will the bill increases be steepest, and which water companies will see the highest bill rate hikes? Here is everything you need to know.

(Photos: Pexels) | Pexels

Which water company’s bills are going up the most?

Come April 1, Southern Water customers will experience a 47% rise in their water bills, with Hafren Dyfrdwy and South West Water bills going up by 32%, Thames Water customers facing a 31% hike, and Yorkshire Water raising bills by 29%.

Bournemouth Water customers will also see a 32% increase in their bills, and the increase will see the average yearly Southern Water bill reach £703.

The increases surpass those outlined by Ofwat in its new five-year price limits for companies just before Christmas, as they account for inflation.

The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) has called for stronger and fairer support to protect struggling households from the largest rise in water bills since the privatisation of the water industry 36 years ago.

Why are water bills going up?

Water bills are going up due to several factors. Rising costs across the economy, including energy and materials, have contributed to increased expenses for water companies, which are passed on to customers.

Water companies are also investing heavily in upgrading and expanding infrastructure, and Water UK has said that companies will invest around £20 billion from April 2025 to March 2026, the highest level of expenditure in a single year.

This is the first year in a five-year investment programme totalling £104 billion, set to continue through 2030. These investments are necessary to meet demand, protect the environment, and ensure water quality, but they require significant funding.

The investment will fund the construction of nine new reservoirs and nine new water transfer schemes, enhance the capacity of 1,700 wastewater treatment works to reduce pollution, and improve and protect over 15,000 kilometres of rivers across England and Wales.

But the bill increases come amid high levels of sewage spills and a decade of under-investment in pipes, sewers, and reservoirs.

Despite this, United Utilities and South West Water’s parent company, Pennon, have already announced plans to raise dividend payouts to shareholders this year.

What can I do if I can’t pay?

As part of companies’ investments, they will also assist over three million households with their bills through a £4.1 billion package over the next five years.

But Water UK recommended that customers reach out to their water company directly to find out what support is available if they are concerned.

If you're struggling to pay your water bill, there are several steps you can take: Contact your water company: Reach out to your provider as soon as possible. Most companies have hardship schemes or payment plans that could help reduce your bill or allow you to spread payments over a longer period. Check for social tariffs: Some water companies offer social tariffs for customers on low incomes or who are facing financial difficulties. These tariffs can reduce your bill significantly, so it's worth asking about. Apply for financial assistance: Depending on your circumstances, you may be eligible for government or charitable support programs that help with utility bills. For example, the Household Support Fund may provide financial assistance for those facing hardship. Consider a water meter: If you're not already on a water meter, it may help to switch. A water meter can often reduce bills for households that use less water, especially if you live alone or have a small household. Seek debt advice: If your bill is part of wider financial difficulties, consider speaking to a debt advisor or charity. They can offer free, confidential advice and help you manage your finances. Look for discounts: Some water companies offer discounts for customers who are receiving benefits or have certain medical conditions. Make sure to ask about any discounts you might be eligible for.

CCW said that customers still face a postcode lottery when it comes to social tariff schemes, meaning the level of support and eligibility can vary significantly across England and Wales.

CCW chief executive Mike Keil said: “These rises are the largest we’ve seen since privatisation and will heap considerable pressure on millions of customers who are already having to make difficult choices.

“Customers want to see investment in improving services and cleaning up our rivers but that can’t come at an unbearable cost to struggling households.

“Around 2.5 million households are already in debt to their water company and there is a danger that number will grow unless some companies show more ambition around financial support.”

What do you think about the rising water bills? Are you worried about the impact on your household, or do you think the investment is necessary? Share your thoughts in the comments section.