Hartlepool charity LilyAnne's Wellbeing receives keys to new home after raising £25,000
LilyAnne’s Wellbeing is set to move into their new home later this month after outgrowing their base in Victoria Road where they have been since 2017.
They will open their new coffee shop and support centre in Titan House, on York Road, in Hartlepool town centre.
Staff have been working behind the scenes for about two years to be able to better support the thousands of people they help.
LilyAnne’s currently helps around seven people a day and last year supported approximately 2,200.
Co-creator Trevor Sherwood said: “We have outgrown our space in terms of what we can offer.
"We are looking to open our new coffee shop in Titan House and separate community and support centre where we can offer more privacy and really develop the work that we are doing.
"We just want to get in and start the work. We are quite excited.”
The charity has secured £25,000 for the move.
This includes £5,000 LilyAnne’s raised directly from supporters before Christmas.
It also secured vital funding from North East social enterprise Larch and a grant from the Key Fund.
Trevor added: “We’ve been working on it for about two years. We looked at other buildings in town and got through to the final stages but issues always came up.
"It’s a relief to be able to move somewhere.”
The charity has now received the keys to their new premises look forward to fitting it out ready for visitors soon.
The key services it provides are support for people experiencing homelessness, mental health and isolation.
"Our doors are always open to give support whether it’s a listening ear and if we are able to support people in house we will,” said Trevor.
"If not we direct them to where they will get the right support.”
Despite the charity’s increasing focus on support work in recent years, LilyAnne’s coffee shop will remain an important part of their new set up.
Trevor said: “It’s massively important. Profits from the shop go to the support.
"Every penny spent in the coffee shop helps the local community and people get back on their feet by providing resources to help them when they need it most.”