A Hartlepool convenience store has been stripped of its licence following concerns around illegal vapes and "potentially lethal" counterfeit alcohol.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Borough Council’s trading standards team had requested a review for Belle Vue Convenience Store over concerns around the shop selling “counterfeit and dangerous” bottles of vodka and illegal vapes.

Last September officers and found five bottles of “potentially lethal” counterfeit vodka on sale Belle Vue Way shop following a national alert on the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A broader search also revealed 194 illegal vapes in various places.

The Belle Vue convenience Store, Hartlepool . Picture by FRANK REID

A sample of the vodka was found to contain isopropyl, an industrial solvent “not fit for human consumption”.

The council’s licensing sub-committee met on Wednesday, March 5, to review the store’s premises licence held by Amandip Singh Kapoor.

Councillors ruled “a short suspension would not be appropriate” and decided to revoke the licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means the shop will not be able to sell alcohol, but is still allowed to operate and the decision may be appealed.

More news: Pub bids to hold functions in converted barn

Speaking after the result was announced, Mr Kapoor said: “It’s not fair, this was the first time this has happened, it’s never happened before.”

He had claimed he did not intentionally purchase the counterfeit alcohol and he believes it came from a cash and carry without him realising.

Mr Kapoor said: “This is my bread and butter and how I provide for my family and I wouldn’t want to put that in danger.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added he was unaware the vapes were illegal and they were acquired at various points, including some from a “legitimate supplier”, for which receipts were provided, and some from a seller visiting the store.

Additionally Mr Kapoor claimed some were there when he bought the shop.

Trading standards officers noted there was “no traceability information” on the counterfeit vodka, while to the untrained eye there was “no real indicators” it was not legitimate.

However, they noted neighbouring officers visited the cash and carries mentioned by Mr Kapoor and found no evidence of counterfeit vodka on sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added they found it “extremely difficult to accept reputable wholesalers would allow the sale of counterfeit vodka” and they were “not convinced” it was purchased from a legitimate supplier.

More news: Lack of sauna in new Hartlepool leisure centre questioned

Cleveland Police and council public health and commercial services teams also supported the licence review.