Mumbai at the Grand Hotel, on Victoria Road, is due to open for business again in the coming weeks.

It closed around the time that the hotel did in 2020.

However, following the reopening of the hotel under new owners, the Mumbai basement restaurant is set to follow suit soon.

The Grand Hotel, on Victoria Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

A new premises licence application has been lodged with Hartlepool Borough Council which the operators hope to be in place for May 3.

The application states: “Mumbai will take pride in offering customers sublime Indian cuisine surrounded by the warmth and finesse of traditional hospitality.

“Mumbai’s passion lies in creating an unforgettable dining experience, filled with the rich flavours, colours, and aromas of Indian cuisine, with the menu being a celebration of India's diverse culinary heritage.”

It adds the usual operating hours of the restaurant are due to be from 11am for lunch and dinner service although it is applying for 9am-11.30pm every day to accommodate private celebrations such as christenings.

The restaurant also aims to provide a delivery or collection service for takeaway food although the sale of alcohol may only be made in person and will not be

available to buy with food ordered for delivery.

It adds the business will operate the “highest standards of compliance” with regard to the council’s licensing objectives while also meeting customer expectations.

The operators have also been advertising for staff online including cocktail waiters.