Licensing application submitted for new “lounge bar” on Hartlepool retail parade aimed at over 30s
A licensing application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to open the venue named Hart and Groove at unit four of the parade at the former Saxon pub site, in Easington Road.
It seeks to allow the bar to sell alcohol from 10am until 11pm each day with the proposed opening hours being 7am until 11.30pm.
It would also secure the applicants permission to serve late night refreshment, which is needed to sell hot food and hot drinks after 11pm, until 11.30pm.
The application notes that initially the site only intends to operate from Thursday to Sunday from noon to 11.30pm.
Although it may also open from Monday to Wednesday in a “café-style format” depending on footfall.
The site was previously home to the British Raj Indian restaurant but now sits vacant, with a planning application approved in 2023 to convert it into a “micro beer and wine bar” serving food.
A statement in support of the licensing application, submitted by Graham Singh Gill, outlines how the venue will be operated by a husband-and-wife team.
It added: “Hart and Groove will be an independent, stylish, and warmly inviting lounge bar concept.
“The premises are designed to serve a mature, discerning clientele (aged 30+), offering a relaxed environment for quality conversation accompanied by ambient, curated music and a strong focus on customer service and safety.
“The internal environment will be furnished to a high standard with plush, soft furnishings, decorative planting, and curated artwork, designed to promote a calm, refined and social atmosphere.”
It adds the premises will focus on cocktails and wine, but will also serve draught beer and bottled products, with small food dishes available, along with “shared platters and charcuterie boards.”
Meanwhile “background-level and non-intrusive” music is planned to be played described as “chilled and downtempo.”
An outside seating area serviced by staff would also be on offer, particularly in the summer months, with each table including a bottle of water, glasses, and menus.
The application stresses various measures will be in place to ensure the venue complies with licensing objectives, including having thorough CCTV inside and outside, a Challenge 25 policy and staff training.
