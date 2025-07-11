Proposals have been lodged for a new "lounge bar" targeted at "mature, discerning clientele" on a Hartlepool retail parade.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A licensing application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to open the venue named Hart and Groove at unit four of the parade at the former Saxon pub site, in Easington Road.

It seeks to allow the bar to sell alcohol from 10am until 11pm each day with the proposed opening hours being 7am until 11.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would also secure the applicants permission to serve late night refreshment, which is needed to sell hot food and hot drinks after 11pm, until 11.30pm.

A notice for the Hart and Groove licence application at the Saxon shopping parade, on Easington Road.

The application notes that initially the site only intends to operate from Thursday to Sunday from noon to 11.30pm.

Although it may also open from Monday to Wednesday in a “café-style format” depending on footfall.

The site was previously home to the British Raj Indian restaurant but now sits vacant, with a planning application approved in 2023 to convert it into a “micro beer and wine bar” serving food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More news: Popular Hartlepool pub The Drunken Duck is put up for sale

A statement in support of the licensing application, submitted by Graham Singh Gill, outlines how the venue will be operated by a husband-and-wife team.

It added: “Hart and Groove will be an independent, stylish, and warmly inviting lounge bar concept.

“The premises are designed to serve a mature, discerning clientele (aged 30+), offering a relaxed environment for quality conversation accompanied by ambient, curated music and a strong focus on customer service and safety.

“The internal environment will be furnished to a high standard with plush, soft furnishings, decorative planting, and curated artwork, designed to promote a calm, refined and social atmosphere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds the premises will focus on cocktails and wine, but will also serve draught beer and bottled products, with small food dishes available, along with “shared platters and charcuterie boards.”

More news: Bid to restore bus shelter targeted by vandals is rejected

Meanwhile “background-level and non-intrusive” music is planned to be played described as “chilled and downtempo.”

An outside seating area serviced by staff would also be on offer, particularly in the summer months, with each table including a bottle of water, glasses, and menus.

The application stresses various measures will be in place to ensure the venue complies with licensing objectives, including having thorough CCTV inside and outside, a Challenge 25 policy and staff training.