A campaign is to be launched to support budding entrepreneurs who dream of running their own business.

The Be Your Own Boss campaign, organised by Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth team, will take place at The BIS, in Whitby Street, from Monday, January 20, to Friday, January 31.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “Small businesses are the lifeblood of the local economy and as an authority we are committed to providing an environment where they are able to prosper and grow.

“Often people dream of launching their own business but don’t actually know where to start.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, left, with Caron Auckland, Hartlepool Borough Council's enterprise manager, at The BIS.

“By drawing on the knowledge and expertise of members of the economic growth team based at The BIS, we aim to help them turn their dream into reality.”

During the first week of the campaign, people will be able to drop-in for free advice and support.

This is from 9am-4.30pm from January 20-22 and January 24 and from 9am-6pm on January 21.

Booking is not required.

On Saturday, January 25, The BIS will be open from 10am-1pm for 30-minute one-to-one appointments.

These need to be booked in advance.

Monday, January 27, to Friday, January 31, will comprise a series of events on specific subjects such as book keeping, launching and growing an on-line business, how to use artificial intelligence (AI) to build a new business and bringing a business idea to life with a Start Up Loan from the Business Enterprise Fund.

Some of these events require advance registration.

For more details of the campaign, including how to book/register for events, go to: www.investinhartlepool.co.uk/news/be-your-own-boss/