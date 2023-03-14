Hartlepool Borough Council is looking to develop the blueprint, known as a Destination Management Plan, that will provide a “high-level analysis” of the town’s visitor economy and set out a vision for future growth.

Local businesses, particularly those in tourism and leisure, are being invited to share their thoughts to help shape the plan by taking part in the survey.

It is against a backdrop of several multi-million projects in the pipeline which aim to make Hartlepool more attractive to live, work and visit.

A view of Hartlepool marina from the air.

Councillor Mike Young, Chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “There’s a tremendously exciting future ahead for Hartlepool thanks to these major regeneration schemes which will make it an even more attractive place to live, work and, not least, to visit.

“Hand-in-hand with that we need to have a robust and inspiring plan which ensures that we explore and maximise all opportunities and local people benefit from the jobs which tourists create.

Councillor Mike Young.

“Hartlepool businesses of all sizes, particularly those in tourism and leisure, have a vital role to play in helping shape our Destination Management Plan and I would encourage them to please take part in the survey and give us their views.”

