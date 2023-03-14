News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
3 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays
4 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
5 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
6 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
7 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats

Hartlepool Borough Council planning new tourism blueprint in line with several multi-million regeneration projects

Businesses are being invited to complete a council survey as part of plans to grow tourism in Hartlepool.

By Mark Payne
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:28 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 15:28 GMT

Hartlepool Borough Council is looking to develop the blueprint, known as a Destination Management Plan, that will provide a “high-level analysis” of the town’s visitor economy and set out a vision for future growth.

Local businesses, particularly those in tourism and leisure, are being invited to share their thoughts to help shape the plan by taking part in the survey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is against a backdrop of several multi-million projects in the pipeline which aim to make Hartlepool more attractive to live, work and visit.

A view of Hartlepool marina from the air.
A view of Hartlepool marina from the air.
A view of Hartlepool marina from the air.
Most Popular

Projects include the creation of a production village linked to the screen industry after winning £16.5m in levelling up cash, the £25m Hartlepool Town Deal and regeneration of the Waterfront area on the marina.

Read More
'We mean business' - Hartlepool Borough Council update on plans for an Elwick by...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Mike Young, Chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “There’s a tremendously exciting future ahead for Hartlepool thanks to these major regeneration schemes which will make it an even more attractive place to live, work and, not least, to visit.

“Hand-in-hand with that we need to have a robust and inspiring plan which ensures that we explore and maximise all opportunities and local people benefit from the jobs which tourists create.

Councillor Mike Young.
Councillor Mike Young.
Councillor Mike Young.

“Hartlepool businesses of all sizes, particularly those in tourism and leisure, have a vital role to play in helping shape our Destination Management Plan and I would encourage them to please take part in the survey and give us their views.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The survey takes only about five minutes to complete online at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/tourism-plan-survey. The closing date is Friday, April 7.

HartlepoolHartlepool Borough CouncilMike Young