Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lyndsay Hogg, managing director at Hartlepool firm Hogg Global Logistics, is a finalist in the 2024 Everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards in The Freight Award category, sponsored by WCAworld.

Now in their 17th year, the awards were launched to shine a spotlight on the varied and increasing avenues of opportunities available in the traditionally male-dominated industry and celebrate the important role that women play within it.

Despite industry progress, only 23% of the industry’s 1.5million employees identify as women, more than half of these women are in non-transport roles and alarmingly 54% of organisations lack formal targets, commitments, or quotas for gender diversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maxine Benson, co-founder of Everywoman, commented: “Studies consistently demonstrate that diverse teams foster greater creativity, problem-solving abilities, employee engagement, and overall profitability within organizations.

Lyndsay Hogg. Picture by FRANK REID.

"The economic benefits of equalising the labour force could lead to potential gains of 10% of GDP by 2030.

"Attracting, retaining, and advancing women has the power to fuel progress, unlock innovation and drive growth, not just for organisations but for the UK economy.

"Now in our 25th year, Everywoman continues to play a significant part in recognising exceptional women whose innovation, skills, resilience, and leadership will inspire future generations of women to fulfil their career ambitions in vibrant and dynamic industries. We thank our sponsors for their continued support and look forward to celebrating these exceptional women.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2023 Everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards.

Lyndsay is a finalist in The Freight Award category, sponsored by WCAworld.

After starting Hogg Global Logistics while more than eight months pregnant, and building the business to the success it is today during her maternity leave, Lyndsay has shown drive and commitment beyond the norm.

Lyndsay has provided ground level support such as donating 18,000 packets of sanitary products across the town and starting a campaign to have these provided free in all Hartlepool businesses.

She has raising more than £5,000 to help with bills for a cancer patient who was unable to work and co-ordinated the town’s response to send medical aid to Ukraine, also raising £13,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hogg Global Logistics also became the first – and only - North-East business to win the King’s award for Enterprise in International Trade, completing the process herself from start to finish.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony and luncheon held on June 27 at the Park Plaza London Riverbank.