Hartlepool business Hogg Global Logistics receives award for going the ‘extra mile’
Hogg Global Logistics, based at Stranton, Hartlepool, received the extra mile award at the British International Freight Association (BIFA) awards in London.
Television presenter Suzi Perry presented the extra mile award to Hogg Global Logistics – a company that provides sea, air and road freight services – for its services during the Coronavirus pandemic.
On one occasion, company director Lyndsay Hogg and dad Graham Hogg shipped items “enough to fill at least three 40 foot containers” belonging to university students who had returned home during the pandemic.
Lyndsay said: “We were told we had no chance at all. We would not be beaten though.
"At the time, we were only a team of two – myself and my father.
"It almost seemed impossible to the man power we had, but every job is important to a small family business.”
Lyndsay continued: “We were very proud to be up there with the best in our industry and to bring this award home to Hartlepool.”
Hogg Global Logistics was also shortlisted for the air cargo services award.
Lyndsay said: “This is huge for us, up against many multi-nationals from our industry. Many much larger in size, staff and turnover than us.
"The award was our testament to always going the extra mile in a very competitive industry.
"I attended the awards ceremony with my dad who has always wanted to attend these industry awards.
"I had initially thought the competition may be a bit too tough for us, but I really wanted to do this for my dad.
"And not only did we attend as a finalist, we brought home a lovely glass trophy too.
"It was a long way to travel, but it made the ride home on the train a little easier as we were on cloud nine.”
BIFA director general Steve Parker said: “Once again, BIFA was delighted with the number and range of entries received and it was great to meet in person to celebrate excellence across the freight forwarding industry, with awards that are now in their 35th year, and justifiably regarded as the most prestigious in the sector.”