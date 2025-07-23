Work is underway to transform an industrial unit in Hartlepool into a new state-of-the-art home for a long-established town veterinary practice.

Clifton Lodge Vets will move to the new premises at Sovereign Park, on Brenda Road, at the end of the year after outgrowing its existing site in Stockton Road, which opened in 1950.

Practice managers say the much more spacious facility will allow them to increase the number of appointments and operations they can carry out.

The new practice will boast five consulting rooms, three operating theatres, and an intensive care unit.

Joanne Wallace, left, and Louise Craggs of Clifton Lodge Vets outside their forthcoming premises at Brenda Road, Hartlepool.

It will also have separate cattery and kennels, diagnostic imaging and x-ray room, prep area and isolation unit, dental suite and a bereavement room.

Clifton Lodge Vets Clinical Director Zoe Dykes said: “Our existing practice has been here for 75 years and, while there is a lot of history, it is

past its prime, so moving is going to benefit everyone.

"As vets and veterinary nurses, we want to provide the best possible care and treatment of our patients and a great service for their owners, and the new hospital will enable us to do just that.

“With additional consult rooms and more than one theatre, it means we can have more vets consulting and more procedures taking place, and we will also have a dedicated space for veterinary nurse clinics.

“Having plenty of onsite parking spaces available will be a huge bonus for our clients as we have very limited parking at the moment.”

She added: “Because it is such a big unit, there is scope to expand even more in the future and continue to develop our services.”

The new practice is being funded by owners VetPartners, which owns some of the UK and Europe’s most trusted and respected veterinary practices.

Hartlepool council chiefs granted planning permission for the 20,000 square feet Brenda Road site, which was last occupied by a spa and whirlpool manufacturer, last year.

Work started this month to transform the premises into the veterinary practice and is being carried out by Middlesbrough firm Forbes Joinery and Interiors.

Clifton Lodge Vets also has practices in Horden, Billingham and Sedgefield, and has 9,885 active clients from Durham to Teesside.