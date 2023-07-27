News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool Crafty Monkey brewery to mix it with the big boys with invite to Great British Beer Festival at Olympia London

A small Hartlepool brewery will rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in the industry after getting an invite to the Great British Beer Festival.
By Mark Payne
Published 28th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

The Crafty Monkey Brewing Company, of Elwick, will showcase its summer special Cloudburst extra pale ale at the prestigious event at London’s Olympia exhibition centre from August 1-5 next week.

Organised by CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, it is one of the biggest beer festivals in the world.

Crafty Monkey Brewing Company founders Pat Garrett and Gary Olvanhill are delighted to have been chosen by CAMRA North East officials to represent the area.

Gary Olvanhill (left) and Pat Garrett of the Crafty Monkey Brewing Company at the Tall Ships Races in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REIDGary Olvanhill (left) and Pat Garrett of the Crafty Monkey Brewing Company at the Tall Ships Races in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Gary Olvanhill (left) and Pat Garrett of the Crafty Monkey Brewing Company at the Tall Ships Races in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Pat said: “It’s a great accolade to be invited and showcase one of our beers at the biggest beer festival in the country.

"We will be rubbing shoulders against some big beers from very well respected breweries. There will be Crafty Monkey from Elwick with the big boys.

“We are really pleased and excited to be going. It is a big showcase for all brewers.”

Pat and Gary will be taking four casks of Cloudburst, made with New Zealand hops, to the festival which will also features the prestigious Champion Beer of Britain award.

Judging takes place on the first day before opening up to the public.

Crafty Monkey was started by Pat and Gary five years ago after the industrial plant where they worked for 30 years closed down.

They have released a number of beers to coincide with major events and occasions including for the new King Charles and last month’s Hartlepool Tall Ships Races which they had a trade stand at.

