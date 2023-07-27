The Crafty Monkey Brewing Company, of Elwick, will showcase its summer special Cloudburst extra pale ale at the prestigious event at London’s Olympia exhibition centre from August 1-5 next week.

Organised by CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, it is one of the biggest beer festivals in the world.

Crafty Monkey Brewing Company founders Pat Garrett and Gary Olvanhill are delighted to have been chosen by CAMRA North East officials to represent the area.

Gary Olvanhill (left) and Pat Garrett of the Crafty Monkey Brewing Company at the Tall Ships Races in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Pat said: “It’s a great accolade to be invited and showcase one of our beers at the biggest beer festival in the country.

"We will be rubbing shoulders against some big beers from very well respected breweries. There will be Crafty Monkey from Elwick with the big boys.

“We are really pleased and excited to be going. It is a big showcase for all brewers.”

Pat and Gary will be taking four casks of Cloudburst, made with New Zealand hops, to the festival which will also features the prestigious Champion Beer of Britain award.

Judging takes place on the first day before opening up to the public.

Crafty Monkey was started by Pat and Gary five years ago after the industrial plant where they worked for 30 years closed down.