Hartlepool expat's Monkey Hanger Co firm launches five-day Black Friday sale on 'vast range' of products

A firm founded in America and inspired by its creator’s Hartlepool roots has launched a five-day Black Friday sale.

Starting on Thanksgiving, November 23, and ending on Cyber Monday, November 27, the event offers online shoppers a discount of 15% off all Monkey Hanger products as well as free United Kingdom shipping on all orders.

The sale includes Monkey Hanger small-batch gin, which was launched earlier this year, and “a vast range of Monkey Hanger branded merchandise and lifestyle products”.

Company founder Amelia Pearce with her Monkey Hanger gin.

She hit upon using the Hartlepool legend as a brand after repeatedly telling people its story while travelling.

Monkey Hanger Co launched with a range of freshly roasted coffee before collaborating back home on its gin with a Wingate distillery.

The company says: “Produced locally in collaboration with PitWheel Distillery, Monkey Hanger Gin is a twist on a traditional London dry gin, that replaces the traditional coriander seed with orris root and reduces the juniper to achieve a fresh profile, balanced with elderflower, Turkish rose, liquorice and saffron.

“With just a over a month to Christmas, the Black Friday Weekend sale is also the perfect time to save on unique Christmas gifts for Monkey Hangers.

Monkey Hanger hats are among the products on sale.

“A vast range of Monkey Hanger branded merchandise and lifestyle products are available on the site, including T-shirts, hoodies, hats, drinkware, kids clothing, mobile phone cases and much more.

“All Monkey Hanger merchandise items are sustainably produced and are made only when an order is received, rather than in bulk, helping to reduce overproduction and eliminate waste.

“The company is also proud to be a sponsor of the Wintertide Festival, taking place on Hartlepool Headland this weekend, providing gin, ingredients, and recipe for an exclusive festive Wintertide Cocktail at the Welcome VIP Event on Friday evening.