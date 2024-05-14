Hartlepool local, Lyndsay, announced as finalist in 2024 everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lyndsay Hogg, Managing Director at Hogg Global Logistics is a finalist in 2024 everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards in The Freight Award category, sponsored by WCAworld.

The finalists for the 2024 everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards have been announced. Now in their 17th year, the awards were launched to shine a spotlight on the varied and increasing avenues of opportunities available in the traditionally male-dominated industry and celebrate the important role that women play within it. Despite industry progress, only 23% of the industry’s 1.5million employees identify as women, more than half of these women are in non-transport roles, and alarmingly 54% of organisations lack formal targets, commitments, or quotas for gender diversity.[1]

Maxine Benson MBE, Co-Founder of everywoman commented: “Studies consistently demonstrate that diverse teams foster greater creativity, problem-solving abilities, employee engagement, and overall profitability within organizations. The economic benefits of equalising the labour force could lead to potential gains of 10% of GDP by 2030.[2] Attracting, retaining, and advancing women has the power to fuel progress, unlock innovation and drive growth, not just for organisations but for the UK economy. Now in our 25th year, everywoman continues to play a significant part in recognising exceptional women whose innovation, skills, resilience, and leadership will inspire future generations of women to fulfil their career ambitions in vibrant and dynamic industries. We thank our sponsors for their continued support and look forward to celebrating these exceptional women.”

There will be two winners per category (Leader and Above & Beyond) and one recipient of the Tech Innovator, International Inspiration, Industry Champion, Male Agent of Change, Apprentice of the Year, and Sustainability Champion.

Lyndsay Hogg, Managing Director at Hogg Global Logistics is a finalist in The Freight Award category, sponsored by WCAworld.

After starting Hogg Global Logistics, whilst 8.5 months pregnant, and building the business to the success it is today during her maternity leave, Lyndsay has shown drive and commitment beyond the norm.

Lyndsay has provided ground level support such as donating 18,000 packets of sanitary products across the town and starting a campaign to have these provided free in all Hartlepool businesses; raising over £5,000 to help with bills for a cancer patient who was unable to work; and coordinating the town’s response to send medical aid to Ukraine (and raising £13,000 also).

Hogg Global Logistics also became the first (and only) North-East business to win the King’s award for Enterprise in International Trade – completing the process herself from start to finish.