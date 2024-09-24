Hartlepool summer school teacher makes 'heartbreaking' decision to hand back keys to Seaton Carew's seaside huts
Shonette Bason, who lives in Wynyard, has developed a “very unique programme” involving taking children to the beach to help enhance their education and provide new outdoor learning opportunities.
After earmarking the empty huts in Seaton Carew as a potential base, the mum-of-four came to an agreement with Hartlepool Borough Council in May to operate beach school sessions from the site.
This also included allowing the huts to be rented by the public.
However, after welcoming children from across the region and running beach school camps from May half-term until the end of the summer holidays, Ms Bason has handed the keys back to the council.
She said she decided to “cut my losses” due to having to “jump through so many hoops” in attempting to set up the beach nursery full-time, adding she “doesn’t have the money” to continue to address the complications.
She also stressed the council were not to blame for the issues she faced.
Ms Bason, a teacher of 30 years who has developed an international following, said the decision was “heartbreaking” although she is “holding on” to the “beautiful” memories from the summer beach camps.
She added: “We had the most amazing summer. I think a lot of children will have made so many memories from that.
“It was one of the best summers I’ve ever had I think even though I was working.
“I’m just so grateful to all the community for embracing it, it’s such a beautiful place in the world, it genuinely is.”
She added that she will continue looking for potential premises for a similar venture.
Tony Hanson, council executive director of development, neighbourhoods and regulatory services, said: “We have been notified by Ms Bason that she wishes to surrender the lease on the beach huts and we wish her all the best for the future.
“The council is preparing plans to put the beach huts back out to tender in readiness for spring 2025 and we look forward to once again welcoming visitors to them whilst they enjoy the fantastic surroundings and amenities that Seaton Carew has to offer.”
