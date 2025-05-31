Plans to allow a bar to operate in Hartlepool town centre have been given the go-ahead on appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coffee bar and live music venue The Intro opened at 117 York Road last October, despite planning permission not being in place, after previously being located on Hartlepool Marina until last June.

An application from Ashley Johns at Team Tilly Leisure for retrospective permission to operate a bar from the building was rejected by Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee in November 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was due to concerns from councillors around a potential increase in crime and fear of crime, noise and disturbance and the waste storage provision.

The bar, formerly The Intro, in York Road, has been granted planning permission on appeal. Picture by FRANK REID

It came despite council planning officers recommending the proposals were approved.

The bar has since rebranded and reopened as Screams Court 2.0 in April this year.

An appeal was subsequently lodged with the national Planning Inspectorate over the refusal and the latest meeting of the council’s planning committee heard the appeal had been upheld.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning permission was therefore retrospectively granted for the bar.

A report from the Secretary of State appointed inspector ruled the development would not “unacceptably increase the potential for crime and fear of crime in the area” and that waste storage arrangements were “acceptable.”

They also concluded the development “would have an acceptable effect on the living conditions of nearby occupiers in terms of noise and disturbance.”

In July last year a licensing application was also approved to give the York Road site permission to sell alcohol and play live and recorded music during designated hours.

It also imposed conditions such as installing a noise limiter, which is in place.