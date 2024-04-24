Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Houchen visited Liberty Pipes, in Brenda Road, on Tuesday to see for himself how the pipe mill is ready to supply critical pipeline energy infrastructure to major UK and international projects.

With ambitions to lead the way in the UK’s energy transition, the Tees Valley has seen significant investment in recent years in offshore wind, sustainable aviation fuel, hydrogen production and carbon capture generating new opportunities for businesses in the region.

Liberty Hartlepool supplies high-quality carbon steel linepipe materials across the energy industry and is well placed it says to support economic growth, create local jobs and attract investment.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen (left ) with Toker Ozcan CEO of Liberty Steel (centre) and Jeffrey Kabel Chief Transformation Officer. Picture by FRANK REID

Last month, it was selected to supply carbon capture linepipe to the Northern Endurance Partnership and Net Zero Teesside Power project which are set to significantly reduce the UK’s carbon emissions.

The business is also supplying two major contracts for gas development projects in the North Sea.

Mayor Houchen said: “It’s clear to see that Liberty Pipes in Hartlepool will continue to thrive as they compete to supply new markets like carbon capture and hydrogen pipeline, building on the efforts we’re making to put our region at the centre of the clean energy industry.

“Liberty’s selection as a supplier for bp and Equinor’s Net Zero Teesside is great news for local jobs.

“The vast range of projects the Liberty team can supply as well as their location in the Teesside Freeport means they’re perfectly placed to win even more work that can create skilled new jobs here in Hartlepool.”

Last year the plant successfully completed a test programme to become one of just a handful of firms globally who can supply linepipe suitable for safe transportation and storage of hydrogen.

Jeffrey Kabel, Liberty Steel’s chief transformation officer, said: “We were delighted to welcome Mayor Houchen to Liberty’s Hartlepool Pipes plant, where our manufacturing expertise can help lead the energy transition, and drive significant benefits for the local, regional and national UK economy.