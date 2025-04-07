Jobs boost as Hartlepool Borough Council approves plans by Steel Benders UK to move to town from Middlesbrough
It was announced in November 2023 Steel Benders UK, currently based in Dockside Road, Middlesbrough, is to transform the former Caparo and forge plant site, in Brenda Road, Hartlepool, and create new posts.
Proposals were later submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to construct the new main industrial building to facilitate steel bending, profiling and laser cutting services.
The land “has been unoccupied for some time” and is currently largely derelict following the demolition of previous industrial buildings.
The new site will enable the installation of additional machinery which was previously not possible due to space constraints of the Middlesbrough base.
A report from council planning officers has now confirmed the proposals have been approved subject to conditions.
It said: “The proposal is considered acceptable in this instance and weight in the overall planning balance is given to the positive benefits of the scheme, including the significant benefits of bringing a vacant site and buildings back into use.”
A supporting statement on behalf of the application previously noted the development will allow the company to expand and relocate all operations to the new Hartlepool base.
It added the “significant investment” is projected to create 15 new jobs in addition to the 27 people already employed.
It was previously that confirmed work to renovate the derelict brickhouse at the site will see it include office space as well as a base for the only 8x2m fibre laser cutting bed in the north of England.
