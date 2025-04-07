Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been approved for a new industrial building to enable a steel processing company to move to the six-acre site of a former plant and create new jobs.

The land “has been unoccupied for some time” and is currently largely derelict following the demolition of previous industrial buildings.

The six-acre site in Brenda Road, Hartlepool, where Middlesbrough firm Steel Benders UK will be moving to after receiving planning permission.

The new site will enable the installation of additional machinery which was previously not possible due to space constraints of the Middlesbrough base.

A report from council planning officers has now confirmed the proposals have been approved subject to conditions.

It said: “The proposal is considered acceptable in this instance and weight in the overall planning balance is given to the positive benefits of the scheme, including the significant benefits of bringing a vacant site and buildings back into use.”

A supporting statement on behalf of the application previously noted the development will allow the company to expand and relocate all operations to the new Hartlepool base.

It added the “significant investment” is projected to create 15 new jobs in addition to the 27 people already employed.

It was previously that confirmed work to renovate the derelict brickhouse at the site will see it include office space as well as a base for the only 8x2m fibre laser cutting bed in the north of England.