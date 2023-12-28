Operator of Seaton Carew hotel says it faces closure unless something 'drastic' happens
Catering Solution Consultancy took over the hospitality at The Staincliffe in Seaton Carew in the summer after the site was bought by Acland Homes.
It spent over £60,000 on upgrading the plumbing, heating and repairs, opened a new fish and chip restaurant and takeaway and introduced a Sunday carvery.
But operator Darab Rezai says business has been too slow and the building, which dates from 1869, needs more than £1million spending on it to bring it up to scratch.
Unless things change, he said the hotel will be forced to close.
He said: “We’re hardly getting any business at all. All these people who say they would like to see The Staincliffe here, they are not supporting it.
"Unless something drastic happens, we wouldn’t think the the hotel would be here long.”
Mr Rezai said they are fighting a losing battle with widespread damp, draughts, leaking ceilings and plumbing issues throughout the building.
"We find it extremely hard to maintain the building,” he said. “The catering consultancy company have spent thousands of pounds every week to keep the place going.”
But he said it needs to be fully re-plumbed, rewired, a new roof, new windows and wall insulation.
He had hoped to run the hotel until Acland Homes’ plans to replace the hotel with new apartments were decided.
"I didn’t know how bad it was,” he said. “We’re fighting a losing battle. I found a lot of problems with the heating system.”
The Staincliffe reopened its 20 hotel rooms, although Mr Rezai said problems with the heating and condition of the building have seen guests leave and negative comments posted on social media.
He added a lack of garden space and strict conditions on their licence around noise restricts the hotel’s ability to host weddings.
"The book is empty and it can’t go on like that,” said Mr Rezai. “We’re trying to be here as long as possible, but we need the support of locals.”