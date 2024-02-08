Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alexander Battery Technologies (ABT), which designs and manufactures customised rechargeable battery packs for a range of industries, has developed apprenticeships across the business in various departments such as administration, engineering, and marketing.

The apprentices work on live projects, working closely with customers and ABT’s wider supply chain network.

The training programmes are designed to bridge the current skills gap in the battery technology sector, particularly in electronics engineering.

Apprentices at Peterlee-based Alexander Battery Technologies.

By offering permanent employment opportunities post-apprenticeship, the Peterlee-headquartered manufacturer is not only investing in the professional development of young local people but also ensuring a sustainable talent pipeline for the future.

The international company, which operates in key sectors including robotics, telecommunications and e-mobility, currently employs more than 120 people and expects this to grow significantly in the next few years.

Amy Jefferson, HR manager at ABT, said: “As a people-led organisation, our apprenticeships are a cornerstone of our long-term strategy to futureproof our workforce in the fast-changing battery technology industry.

“Each division within the business hosts an apprentice who is given structured development and mentorship support as they progress throughout their training. Over 10% of our workforce are actively involved in training programmes - something we’re really proud of.

“By investing in apprentices, we're not just filling immediate roles but helping to maintain our competitive edge globally too.”

Apprentices are enrolled in a variety of courses, ranging from degree apprenticeships to Level 3 and Level 4 apprenticeships.

ABT, based on Peterlee’s South West Industrial Estate, has established key partnerships with local training providers who provide classroom learning with on-the-job skills gained at ABT’s facilities.

For example, the company’s engineering apprentices attend classes at East Durham College one day per week and spend the remaining four days working at ABT.

Conversely, administration apprentices engage in online learning modules while on the job.

Other training partnerships include those with University of Sunderland, Teesside University, Paragon Education and Skills and QA Training.

To further enhance the success of its apprenticeships, managers at ABT are involved in an apprentice mentoring course. This initiative aims to refine their mentoring skills, fostering a culture of continuous learning and development across the organisation.

Ellie Filip,19, an engineering apprentice at ABT, said: “I’m enjoying my apprenticeship and learning so much whilst getting a lot of support from the wider engineering team.

“It's not just about the technical skills I'm acquiring but also about the confidence they instil in me to tackle challenges.

“Every day is different and exciting which motivates me in my role and continued career path - I really look forward to coming to work.”