Hayden joined the business last spring./Photo: Frank Reid

MKE Chauffeurs was launched by Kevin Young in 2016 – and in just a few years the company has managed to work on some big productions, including 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, BAFTA-nominated You Don’t Know Me and hit Netflix series Bridgerton.

The business provides transport for the film and media industry around the UK and has recently wrapped up an undisclosed project in Belgium – with hopes for more work abroad in the future.

"Hopefully more work will be coming abroad, but we’ve always been Hartlepool based, family-run. Everyone is originally from Hartlepool,” said office manager Hayden McLeod.

Office manager Hayden McLeod has said working on big sets can be "surreal"./Photo: Frank Reid

The company has five core members of staff and over 40 drivers based around the country.

It worked on the upcoming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and Hayden, 28, has described the feeling of working on big sets as “surreal”.

"It’s a big eye opener and it’s quite surreal in some circumstances. It’s like you’re taken in this big whirlwind,” he said.

The company was recently on set in Belgium.

He continued: "We do try to keep it professional and not be starstruck by it all, so we don’t tend to watch too much of it, but we have watched Bridgerton.

"It is nice to see the final product.”

Company administrator Chloe Young, 22, who worked on the first season of Bridgerton, did not realise at the time that the series were going to become so popular.

"It was good. It’s like you are part of a family,” said Chloe.

On set in Belgium. There are hopes for my work abroad in the future.

"I spoke to a couple of people, but not for very long. It was just as they were getting dropped off for make up.”

She added: "I didn’t know it was going to be as big as it was.”

Founder Kevin, 46, who was security driver to high ranking military officers before establishing the company, said he hopes the business will continue to grow.

It comes as Hartlepool was awarded £16.5m of Levelling up money to regenerate Church Street with a new film production village.

Hayden added: “It’s massive for the area and the attraction you might get off the back of that.