Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work on the biggest development in Hartlepool “in a generation” set to deliver new housing, retail, leisure and medical facilities and has begun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spades have gone in the ground on the “transformational” £120 million development on derelict brownfield sites near the Marina.

The development has been hailed by project leaders as the largest single investment in Hartlepool in a generation, and a key project in plans to regenerate the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is being led by property developer and landowner Jomast and supported Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC).

From left, Stuart Monk Jomast Managing Director, Hartlepool Borough Council Leader Cllr Brenda Harrison, and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen at one of the development sites in Hartlepool.

The mixed scheme will see multiple brownfield sites developed for up to 650 homes and apartments alongside retail, leisure and medical facilities.

Work has started at three of seven planned locations near Maritime Avenue.

Tees Valley Mayor and Hartlepool Development Corporation chairman Ben Houchen, Jomast managing director Stuart Monk and Hartlepool Borough Council leader Councillor Brenda Harrison visited one of the sites to mark the start of groundworks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More news: Next phase of improving connections around key Hartlepool attractions

Mayor Houchen said: “This is an outstanding example of how HDC can move quickly in delivering vital regeneration to areas of Hartlepool which have stood neglected for far too long.”

Construction will support over 400 jobs, including apprenticeship opportunities, and the development is set to comprise a mix of housing for families, young professionals, retired people, and affordable for rent and sale.

A new connection or entrance to Hartlepool Railway Station may also be created and there are plans for 294 electric vehicle charging points.

Cllr Harrison, council leader and a Hartlepool Development Corporation board member, said: “One of the key priorities of our council is to bring derelict land and buildings across Hartlepool back into use and I am delighted that we have been able to work alongside the Tees Valley Mayor, Jomast and the Hartlepool Development Corporation Board to progress this exciting development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will transform these derelict brownfield sites and bring much needed good quality and modern homes to Hartlepool.

"This project complements many other regeneration projects happening in Hartlepool right now and through the power of partnerships, we are delivering a brighter future for our town."

Mr Monk, from Jomast, added: “The team at Jomast are delighted that the Development Corporation have given the go ahead for this important project which will enable delivery of exemplary housing and will benefit both Hartlepool and the wider area.”