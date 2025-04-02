Work starts on 'transformational' £120m Hartlepool waterfront housing and retail development
Spades have gone in the ground on the “transformational” £120 million development on derelict brownfield sites near the Marina.
The development has been hailed by project leaders as the largest single investment in Hartlepool in a generation, and a key project in plans to regenerate the town.
It is being led by property developer and landowner Jomast and supported Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC).
The mixed scheme will see multiple brownfield sites developed for up to 650 homes and apartments alongside retail, leisure and medical facilities.
Work has started at three of seven planned locations near Maritime Avenue.
Tees Valley Mayor and Hartlepool Development Corporation chairman Ben Houchen, Jomast managing director Stuart Monk and Hartlepool Borough Council leader Councillor Brenda Harrison visited one of the sites to mark the start of groundworks.
Mayor Houchen said: “This is an outstanding example of how HDC can move quickly in delivering vital regeneration to areas of Hartlepool which have stood neglected for far too long.”
Construction will support over 400 jobs, including apprenticeship opportunities, and the development is set to comprise a mix of housing for families, young professionals, retired people, and affordable for rent and sale.
A new connection or entrance to Hartlepool Railway Station may also be created and there are plans for 294 electric vehicle charging points.
Cllr Harrison, council leader and a Hartlepool Development Corporation board member, said: “One of the key priorities of our council is to bring derelict land and buildings across Hartlepool back into use and I am delighted that we have been able to work alongside the Tees Valley Mayor, Jomast and the Hartlepool Development Corporation Board to progress this exciting development.
“It will transform these derelict brownfield sites and bring much needed good quality and modern homes to Hartlepool.
"This project complements many other regeneration projects happening in Hartlepool right now and through the power of partnerships, we are delivering a brighter future for our town."
Mr Monk, from Jomast, added: “The team at Jomast are delighted that the Development Corporation have given the go ahead for this important project which will enable delivery of exemplary housing and will benefit both Hartlepool and the wider area.”
