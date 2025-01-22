Birtley care home thanks fantastic activities team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and residents at Appletree Grange care home in Birtley, run by Barchester Healthcare, are celebrating National Activity Providers & Professionals Week, which takes place from January 20-24.

Residents and staff wanted to thank the wonderful activities team at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of the residents living there.

National Activity Providers & Professionals Week is an annual event to support activity professionals and thank them for all the many different varied activities they provide to residents and patients.

Each and every member of the team at Appletree Grange offer unique, tailored activities and entertainment to the residents every single day. They always go above and beyond their role and for this everyone at the home is truly grateful.

As part of the celebrations, activities staff were treated to a wonderful spread of party food made by our wonderful head chef. Families and Friends visited throughout the day to celebrate the day.

Residents also gave thanks giving handmade cards to the activities coordinator with a small gift of thanks for all that they do.

Ben Patterson, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate National Activities Providers & Professionals Week and thank our fantastic activities teams for all their hard work and dedication to providing meaningful activities and always going above and beyond in their role!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Appletree Grange is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Appletree Grange provides Residential, Residential Dementia and Respite Care.